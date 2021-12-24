Haridwar hate speech: Will not tolerate such incidents, says police chief

Amid outrage over the three-day Dharma Sansad event in Haridwar, in which several speakers allegedly made inflammatory speeches against Muslims, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Friday that such incidents will not be tolerated in the hill state.

“A case under 153A of IPC has been registered. We will do the investigation as per law and such types of incidents will not be tolerated,” the police chief said, according to news agency ANI.

After massive furore, the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday registered an FIR under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against several people, including former chief of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Waseem Rizvi, who is now known as Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, after converting to Hinduism earlier this month.

The controversial event took place in the city from December 17 to 19. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos from the gathering, which, though have been shared by several verified Twitter handles, including political leaders.

RTI activist and Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Saket Gokhale was among the first to file a complaint with the SHO of the local police station, warning that in case no FIR is registered against the speakers and organisers in 24 hours, he shall submit a complaint to the judicial magistrate.

In the wake of fresh developments, Gokhale has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking transfer out of Haridwar of all police officers if speakers and organisers of Dharma Sansad are not arrested before the poll panel notifies assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

He further demanded that externment proceedings be initiated against the accused, adding that they should not be allowed to enter Uttarakhand and bordering states throughout the duration of the elections. “If ECI doesn't act, court orders will be sought,” Gokhale warned.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will likely take place in February-March next year.