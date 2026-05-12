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Kedarnath temple's earnings jump 34 pc to 71.06 crore in 2024-25

Kedarnath temple's earnings jump 34 pc to ₹71.06 crore in 2024-25

Published on: May 12, 2026 02:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, The Kedarnath temple recorded total earnings of 71.06 crore from offerings, donations and different services in the 2024-25 financial year, registering a 34.32 per cent increase over the previous year's collection.

Kedarnath temple's earnings jump 34 pc to 71.06 crore in 2024-25

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee provided these figures in response to a Right to Information query filed by activist Amit Gupta. The shrine's earnings during the 2023-24 financial period were 52.90 crore.

The total available funds for the Himalayan shrine reached 74.84 crore after including an opening balance of 3.77 crore, the reply said.

The temple committee earned 14.18 crore from special pujas and 9.59 crore from 'thali bhet' . Primary darshan through helicopter services generated 3.19 crore for the shrine. Special donations and 'hundi' accounted for 4.46 crore.

The temple also collected 1.56 crore from 'yatri bhog' and 2.75 crore as interest on investments.

Total expenditure for the shrine stood at 66.39 crore for the period ending March 31, 2025. The closing cash and bank balance remained at 8.44 crore.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Kedarnath temple's earnings jump 34 pc to 71.06 crore in 2024-25
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Kedarnath temple's earnings jump 34 pc to 71.06 crore in 2024-25
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