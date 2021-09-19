Kejriwal promises job to each family, 5000 to unemployed Uttarakhand youth

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that if elected to power in Uttarakhand, AAP will ensure employment in every household of the state (Har Ghar Rozgar) and provide ₹5,000/monthly stipend to unemployed youth. He also announced that AAP will provide 100,000 government jobs within six months of coming to power in the state.

Kejriwal, who is on a day-long visit to Haldwani in Nainital, said his party will provide 80% reservation for Uttarakhand residents in the jobs in the state.

“An online job portal will be launched on the lines of Delhi. It will contain the data of both the job provided and those who get jobs. When such a portal was started in Delhi, more than 1 million people got employment”, he said.

Kejriwal said apart from this, a ministry of employment and migration affairs will be formed in the state. “This separate department will make effective policies only for employment generation and checking of migration from the hill state” he said.

Taking a dig at the frequent change of chief ministers in Uttarakhand in the last few months, the AAP national convenor said if people vote for the BJP, they will get a new CM every month. “If they vote for AAP, they will get a CM who will give employment for five years”, he said.

On the question of the feasibility of providing free power when the economic condition of Uttarakhand was weak, he said, “Government should have the will power. And we showed it by giving free electricity in New Delhi.”

Kejriwal also said that there were good people in many parties including the BJP and the Congress, who were feeling suffocated there. “Such good people were welcome in AAP, ‘’ he said.

Later, Kejriwal took out a roadshow and also held a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani.

This is Kejriwal’s third visit to the hill state this year. On his last visit on August 17, Kejriwal announced Colonel Ajay Kothiyal’s (Retd) name as party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2002 assembly polls and promised to make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital for the Hindus across the world if elected to power.

During his visit on July 11, Kejriwal announced 300 units of free electricity to every household if AAP was elected to power here. Talking about replicating AAP’s Delhi model of governance in Uttarakhand, he had said that the party will bring a major change in the schools and health infrastructure if voted to form the government.

With less than a year left for the next state assembly elections, AAP is aggressively busy in poll preparations. Over the last eight to nine months or so, it has been attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on various issues including alleged corruption, unemployment and on the front of health infrastructure.

In July, the AAP state unit also launched ‘Kejriwal Muft Bijli Guarantee Card’, under which party’s 10,000 workers will visit households in all the 70 assembly constituencies and urge residents to register for free electricity and give them the Kejriwal card as a token of guarantee for free power if the party is voted to power.