Ludhiana’s Harshveer makes it to India’s CWG cycling squad

City cyclist Harshveer Singh Sekhon has been selected in India’s six-member cycling contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2. The announcement by the Cycling Federation of India marks another major milestone in the athlete’s remarkable sporting journey. Harshveer Singh Sekhon represented India at the 2018 Asian Games and won a silver medal at the Asian Skating Championships. (HT File)

An alumnus of DAV Public School, Harshveer initially excelled in roller skating after taking up the sport in 2004. He represented India at the 2018 Asian Games and won a silver medal at the Asian Skating Championships. The same year, he also clinched the gold medal at the National Skating Championship in Visakhapatnam.

After switching to cycling, Harshveer quickly established himself as one of the country’s leading endurance riders. In 2022, he represented India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and also won the gold medal in the men’s 119-km road race at the National Games.

In 2024, he became the first Indian endurance cyclist to compete at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships. The same year, he dominated the men’s elite 40-km individual time trial to win the title at the 29th National Road Cycling Championship in Odisha.

Harshveer also enjoyed an outstanding campaign at the 76th Track National Cycling Championship in Tamil Nadu, where he won gold in the Madison event and silver in the Omnium.

He also won two bronze medals at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand and emerged as the top Indian rider at the inaugural Pune Grand Tour, winning the Blue Jersey in India’s first UCI 2.2 continental multi-stage road race.

Harshveer’s father, Baljeet Sekhon, said the cyclist is currently training in California, United States, while simultaneously competing in international ranking events. “With permission from the Cycling Federation of India, he regularly participates in world-ranking competitions to improve his international ranking,” he said.