dehradun news

Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Earthquakes of magnitudes ranging from 2.8 and 4.1 have hit the state’s Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Chamoli districts since January
(HT PHOTO)
Published on May 11, 2022 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Dehradun: A magnitude 4.6 earthquake at a depth of five kilometres hit eastern Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district around 10.03 am on Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. This was the 12th temblor reported from the state in four months.

Earthquakes of magnitudes ranging from 2.8 and 4.1 have hit the state’s Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Chamoli districts since January this year.

The National Centre for Seismology, which monitors earthquake activity across the country, said the fresh tremors were felt about 20 kilometers North East of Pithoragarh town.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 20km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” the centre said in a tweet.

There were no immediate reports of any losses to life and property anywhere in the state, which falls under severe and very severe earthquake intensity or Seismic Zones IV and V.

