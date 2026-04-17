MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse
MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse
Dehradun, The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority has rejected the building permit for a proposed commercial project near the Indian Military Academy here, following security concerns raised by the army.
The authority issued a rejection letter to builder Shivam Aggarwal on April 15 after he failed to obtain a mandatory no-objection certificate from the IMA for the "mixed-use building" at Navyug Enclave on GMS Road.
The MDDA noted that the builder was granted a two-month window to procure the clearance, but failed to do so.
Internal correspondence from the Station Headquarters, Dehradun Cantt, dated February 2026, revealed that the IMA raised a "security violation" alert after seeing advertisements for the "Doon Curve" project.
Military authorities said the construction site in Panditwari falls within a high-security sensitive zone. According to defence ministry guidelines dated May 18, 2011, any construction within 100 metres of a defence establishment requires mandatory security clearance from the local military authority.
The policy strictly prohibits single-storey buildings within 100 metres and four-storey structures within 500 metres of defence land. The IMA, in a letter to the MDDA and the Dehradun District Magistrate, questioned how the project was initially processed without its observation.{{/usCountry}}
The policy strictly prohibits single-storey buildings within 100 metres and four-storey structures within 500 metres of defence land. The IMA, in a letter to the MDDA and the Dehradun District Magistrate, questioned how the project was initially processed without its observation.{{/usCountry}}
"The proposal is in contravention to the existing policy guidelines, particularly those related to constructions in proximity to defence land and the mandatory requirement of obtaining prior clearance/NOC from the LMA," the IMA stated in its observation.{{/usCountry}}
"The proposal is in contravention to the existing policy guidelines, particularly those related to constructions in proximity to defence land and the mandatory requirement of obtaining prior clearance/NOC from the LMA," the IMA stated in its observation.{{/usCountry}}
The academy further cited a September 2023 MDDA directive stating that no house or construction plan should be sanctioned or approved without prior IMA clearance.{{/usCountry}}
The academy further cited a September 2023 MDDA directive stating that no house or construction plan should be sanctioned or approved without prior IMA clearance.{{/usCountry}}
According to MDDA officials, the builder did not resolve formal objections raised by the IMA in letters dated February 3 and 4, 2026.{{/usCountry}}
According to MDDA officials, the builder did not resolve formal objections raised by the IMA in letters dated February 3 and 4, 2026.{{/usCountry}}
"For the above-mentioned reasons, it is not possible to consider your application towards construction permits; therefore, your building map is rejected," the authority told the builder in the rejection letter.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.