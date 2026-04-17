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MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse

MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority has rejected the building permit for a proposed commercial project near the Indian Military Academy here, following security concerns raised by the army.

MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse

The authority issued a rejection letter to builder Shivam Aggarwal on April 15 after he failed to obtain a mandatory no-objection certificate from the IMA for the "mixed-use building" at Navyug Enclave on GMS Road.

The MDDA noted that the builder was granted a two-month window to procure the clearance, but failed to do so.

Internal correspondence from the Station Headquarters, Dehradun Cantt, dated February 2026, revealed that the IMA raised a "security violation" alert after seeing advertisements for the "Doon Curve" project.

Military authorities said the construction site in Panditwari falls within a high-security sensitive zone. According to defence ministry guidelines dated May 18, 2011, any construction within 100 metres of a defence establishment requires mandatory security clearance from the local military authority.

"For the above-mentioned reasons, it is not possible to consider your application towards construction permits; therefore, your building map is rejected," the authority told the builder in the rejection letter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse
Home / Cities / Dehradun / MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse
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