Dehradun, The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority has rejected the building permit for a proposed commercial project near the Indian Military Academy here, following security concerns raised by the army.

MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse

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The authority issued a rejection letter to builder Shivam Aggarwal on April 15 after he failed to obtain a mandatory no-objection certificate from the IMA for the "mixed-use building" at Navyug Enclave on GMS Road.

The MDDA noted that the builder was granted a two-month window to procure the clearance, but failed to do so.

Internal correspondence from the Station Headquarters, Dehradun Cantt, dated February 2026, revealed that the IMA raised a "security violation" alert after seeing advertisements for the "Doon Curve" project.

Military authorities said the construction site in Panditwari falls within a high-security sensitive zone. According to defence ministry guidelines dated May 18, 2011, any construction within 100 metres of a defence establishment requires mandatory security clearance from the local military authority.

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{{^usCountry}} The policy strictly prohibits single-storey buildings within 100 metres and four-storey structures within 500 metres of defence land. The IMA, in a letter to the MDDA and the Dehradun District Magistrate, questioned how the project was initially processed without its observation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy strictly prohibits single-storey buildings within 100 metres and four-storey structures within 500 metres of defence land. The IMA, in a letter to the MDDA and the Dehradun District Magistrate, questioned how the project was initially processed without its observation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The proposal is in contravention to the existing policy guidelines, particularly those related to constructions in proximity to defence land and the mandatory requirement of obtaining prior clearance/NOC from the LMA," the IMA stated in its observation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The proposal is in contravention to the existing policy guidelines, particularly those related to constructions in proximity to defence land and the mandatory requirement of obtaining prior clearance/NOC from the LMA," the IMA stated in its observation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The academy further cited a September 2023 MDDA directive stating that no house or construction plan should be sanctioned or approved without prior IMA clearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The academy further cited a September 2023 MDDA directive stating that no house or construction plan should be sanctioned or approved without prior IMA clearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to MDDA officials, the builder did not resolve formal objections raised by the IMA in letters dated February 3 and 4, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to MDDA officials, the builder did not resolve formal objections raised by the IMA in letters dated February 3 and 4, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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"For the above-mentioned reasons, it is not possible to consider your application towards construction permits; therefore, your building map is rejected," the authority told the builder in the rejection letter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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