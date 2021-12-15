More important decisions in offing for ex-servicemen: Rajnath Singh

Asserting that the Centre respects ex-servicemen as much as those in service, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said several important decisions for ex-servicemen were likely to be taken by the end of this month or early next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering at the ground-breaking ceremony of a Sainya Dham (martyrs' memorial) at Guniyalgaon in Dehradun, he said the Narendra Modi government is entirely with the armed forces personnel, whether serving or retired.

"We respect the ex-servicemen as much as the serving ones, and several important decisions are in the offing for them by the end of December or mid-January next year," Singh said.

Citing an example, he said the demand of ex-servicemen for 'One Rank, One Pension', which was stuck in a limbo for 40 years, was quickly fulfilled on the initiative of the prime minister.

Listing steps taken by him as defence minister for the welfare of retired personnel, Singh said he made efforts to ensure that havildars, who retired prior to 2006, get revised pension benefits as honorary naib subedars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union minister said he had also allowed retired officers recruited through short service commission to use their ranks post retirement, a facility they did not enjoy earlier.

The ex-gratia paid to the next of kin of battle casualties has also been hiked from ₹2 lakh to ₹8 lakh, he said.

The pension of naval and airforce personnel was not revised for 50 years but the Modi goverment issued orders for the revision of pension regulation of all the three wings of the armed forces in December, 2020, he said.

A dedicated pension grievance cell was created for retired servicemen through which 97 per cent of the complaints were being disposed of quickly, Singh sai.

"However, what we are doing is no obligation on you. It is our duty," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON