Mukesh Ambani donates 5 crore to Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday donated ₹5 crore to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) after offering prayers at the Badrinath temple in Chamoli district and Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district. Upon arrival, he was greeted by BKTC chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajendra Ajay, along with the committee’s vice-chairman Kishore Pawar. Mukesh Ambani at Kedarnath temple on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Ambani was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, his youngest son Anant Ambani’s fiancé.

“Mukesh Ambani today offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath. He donated ₹5 crore to BKTC. I express my gratitude to Ambani ji for the donation on behalf of the temple committee. I also discussed with him various projects proposed by the temple committee. He assured all possible help for those,” Ajay said.

In September this year, Anant Ambani donated ₹25 crore to the chief minister’s relief fund.

Anant Ambani has been a director on the board of Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and the Reliance group’s energy and solar energy businesses. Last month, he was appointed to the board of Reliance Industries.

In October 2020, Anant Ambani donated ₹5 crore to Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board (now BKTC) as a gesture to help the Board manage its expenses amid the Covid-19 epidemic which impacted its revenue.

