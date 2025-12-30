SHILLONG: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has asked Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene following the brutal killing of a 24-year-old student from Tripura in Dehradun, and establish at least one special police station to deal with cases related to racial discrimination and atroticies on people from the northeast. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks on the phone with the father of the Anjel Chakma, a Tripura student who allegedly died following a racist attack in Dehradun (@pushkardhami)

In a memorandum sent to the chief minister’s office on Tuesday, NESO, the apex body comprising eight major student unions from across the northeastern state, said the incident reflected a wider pattern of violence and harassment faced by students from the North East across the country.

Anjel Chakma, a resident of Agartala who was pursuing MBA at a private university in Uttarakhand, died from injuries sustained during an attack that occurred in Dehradun on December 9 allegedly after he objected to racial slurs hurled at him and his brother Michael. Anjel died during treatment on December 26,

“Such atrocities are demeaning and degrading, and in many cases have proved fatal for the well-being of our people,” said NESO chairman Samuel B. Jyrwa, calling for decisive action to ensure their safety.

NESO secretary general Mutsikhoyo Yhobu stressed the need for systemic safeguards, urging the state government to provide “mental, social and physical security” to students and residents from the region living in Uttarakhand.

The organisation placed three key demands before the state government: capital punishment for those responsible for the killing, establishment of a special police station to deal exclusively with cases of racial discrimination against people from the North East, and enactment of a stringent anti-racism law.

NESO said it was seeking urgent and immediate action to prevent such incidents from recurring.