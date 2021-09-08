Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Nikita Chand’s village to motivate youngest girls in families in her honour
dehradun news

Nikita Chand’s village to motivate youngest girls in families in her honour

Nikita Chand (60kg) was among the six girls who won gold medals for India in the Asian Junior Boxing Championship in Dubai last month
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The gram panchayat of Badalu in Pithoragarh district has decided that over 150 families in the village will mention names of the youngest girl in their families on the front side of the house to inspire them to follow Nikita Chand’s example. (HT Photo)

Every household in a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district will now be named after the youngest girl in the family in honour of Nikita Chand, who brought it recognition by winning a gold medal in the Asian Junior Boxing Championship (60kg) held in Dubai in the last week of August.

The gram panchayat of Badalu in Pithoragarh district has decided that over 150 families in the village will mention names of the youngest girl in their families on the front side of the house, to inspire them to work hard like Nikita and make a name for themselves and their village.

“The decision was taken by the Gram panchayat after Nikita Chand, a young girl from our village, won a gold medal in an international boxing competition over a week ago,” said Diwakar Joshi, the village head.

Joshi said the villagers were elated with her achievement. “To motivate families and inspire our girls and to further strengthen the campaign of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save and educate girl child), we decided to take this initiative,” Joshi said.

