Not joining BJP': U'khand leader says she'll file case against rumour-mongers

Indira Hridayesh, leader of opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly, on Friday said she will file a defamation case against those spreading rumours that she is joining the BJP.

In a media briefing in Haldwani, she rubbished the rumours and said that she is in a very important position in Congress and would never leave the party.

"Whatever I am today is just because of Congress. Currently, I hold the post of the leader of opposition which is the biggest post in the opposition in the state legislative Assembly. When Congress was in government, I did parliamentary work," she said.

Hridayesh said BJP leaders are feeling scared that they might lose in elections, they are therefore spreading such rumours.

"I have not spoken to anyone, nor has anyone spoken to me. It is a rumour and it is wrong. If someone spreads it further, I will file a defamation case against that person”.

A few months back, she had also claimed that several BJP MLAs are in touch with her intending to switch sides which was the reason for the derogatory remark by BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat against her. She had said, "I still stick to my words that several BJP MLAs are in touch with us to switch sides. However, welcoming them in the party would be the decision of the party high-command".

Amid the furore over the incident, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had offered an apology to Hridayesh on Twitter.

"Respected Indira Hridayesh ji, I am very upset today. Women are very respectable to us. I personally apologise to you and all others who are saddened like me," he said.