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Over 1.24 lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath Dham in four days

Over 1.24 lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath Dham in four days

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 09:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, Over 1.24 lakh pilgrims visited the Kedarnath Dham within the first four days of the shrine opening its portals, marking a significant turnout for the 2026 yatra, officials said on Saturday.

Over 1.24 lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath Dham in four days

A total of 1,24,782 devotees offered prayers since the doors opened on April 22, according to data released by the District Information Office. On Saturday, 31,160 pilgrims, including 21,035 men and 9,993 women, reached the temple by 5 pm.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra stated the pilgrimage is proceeding successfully under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Mishra added that administrative and police personnel are deployed at helipads and along the trek route to manage traffic and crowd movement.

"All teams are working diligently to ensure no inconvenience to devotees," Mishra said. He further announced that evening 'aarti' at the shrine would commence today, following the opening of the Shri Bhairavnath temple portals.

Kedar Sabha president Rajkumar Tiwari dismissed reports of mismanagement, terming attempts to malign the shrine's reputation as "condemnable."

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Over 1.24 lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath Dham in four days
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Over 1.24 lakh pilgrims visit Kedarnath Dham in four days
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