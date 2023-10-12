PM Modi offers prayers in front of Adi Kailash mountain peak at Parvati Kund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his day-long visit to Uttarakhand by offering prayers at Parvati Kund in front of the holy Adi Kailash mountain in Pithoragarh district. According to officials here, PM Modi has become the first Prime Minister of the country to visit the Adi Kailash area and offer prayers there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Parvati Kund in front of the holy Adi Kailash mountain in Pithoragarh district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Donning local traditional white tribal dress and turban (Ranga Byathala), Modi offered prayers at the Shiva temple and also had a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak.

“I am overwhelmed with the darshan and worship at the holy Parvati Kund of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. My heart is happy with the darshan of Adi Kailash from here. From this place of spirituality and culture nestled in the lap of Nature, I wished for a happy life for all the family members of my country”, he said in his tweet.

The PM landed by helicopter at Jolingkong helipad in Pithoragarh district in the morning and travelled a distance of about one and a half kilometres to reach Parvati Kund. He offered prayers and meditated there for about 25 minutes. In the Adi Kailash temple, the priests of the local Rung tribal community performed the ‘Mati Puja’, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Parvati. The Puja at Shiv Parwati temple was performed by tribal priests Virendra Kutiyal and Gopal Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After visiting Adi Kailash, PM Modi left for Gunji village, 36 km from the Jolingkong and interacted with army personnel deployed on the China border and the villagers from Kuti, Nabi, Rongkang, Gunji, Napalchu, Garvyang and Bundi villages. At Gunji ,many elderly womenfolk kept their hands on his head, blessing him. Modi was welcomed by Rung tribals wearing colourful traditional costumes. After receiving the traditional welcome, the PM visited the exhibition of products made by local women. He also beat the traditional drums brought there to welcome him.

The PM then left for Jageshwar Dham in Almora district, where he offered prayers at three main temples of Jageshwar- Jyotirling, Pushi Devi and Mahamrityunjaya. He also meditated there for some time. Jageshwar Temples are a group of 125 ancient temples dated between the 7th and 14th century,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After visiting Jageshwar temples and having lunch of traditional Kumaoni dishes, the PM headed for Pithoragarh town to address a public meeting and inaugurate, lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹4,200 crores.. In Pithoragarh town, he was accorded a warm welcome by 2,700 cultural artists, lined up on a 5 km-long route from the local airport to the local stadium, the venue of the public meeting.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!