PM Modi reviews reconstruction projects at Badrinath, Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the ongoing reconstruction and development projects in Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham and stressed on development of the areas surrounding the two Himalayan shrines, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhami said the reconstruction work has been carried out this year at pace faster than in previous years. ever He said the target was to complete the project by December 2023. “So far this year, more than 35 lakh devotees have come for the Char Dham yatra,” he said.

Uttarakhand officials said PM Modi underlined that places near the two shrines should also be developed in the context of spiritual tourism since the number of devotees to the two shrines will rise rapidly. Attention should also be paid to the accommodation and basic facilities available to the devotees between Rambada and Kedarnath, he said.

PM Modi also asked officials to prepare a complete plan on what can be done for devotees in and around Vasukital, Garuda Chatti, Lincholi and their surrounding areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi said that along with Badrinath Dham, a plan should also be made to develop its surrounding areas as a model. He said attention should also be paid to developing Mana village and its surrounding areas for rural tourism.

Uttarakhand chief Secretary SS Sandhu made a presentation on the reconstruction work at Kedarnath and Badrinath. He said the reconstruction work in the first phase for Kedarnath Dham has been completed.

“In the second phase, 21 works worth ₹ 188 crores are underway. Out of these, three works have been completed, six works will be completed by December 2022 and the remaining 12 works are targeted to be completed by July 2023. The gate has been constructed in the Gaurikund area. The work of Sangam Ghat will be completed by June 2023. The work in Ishaneshwar temple area will be completed within a month. According to the master plan, all the works will be completed by December 2023,” Sandhu said at the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The work at Sheesh Netra Lake and Badrish Lake will be completed in three months. The work of the river development project will be completed by June 2023”, he said.

The Centre’s culture secretary Govind Mohan said the ministry will soon start work on establishing an orientation centre at Sonprayag, meditation space at Rambada, Choti Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Channi Camp and Shiv Udyan and Shri Kedar Gatha Museum at Kedarnath Dham.