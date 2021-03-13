Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Programs to celebrate 4 years of BJP government in Uttarakhand cancelled
Chief Secretary Om Prakash issued orders in this regard on Saturday.
The decision was made soon after the cabinet expansion by the newly-appointed chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.(ANI)

Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the programs, scheduled for March 18, to celebrate the completion of four years of BJP government in the state.

The decision was made soon after the cabinet expansion by the newly-appointed chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash issued orders in this regard on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Tirath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, took oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

He replaced Trivendra Singh, who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after Dushyant Gautam and Dr Raman Singh had submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party.

