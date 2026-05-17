Dehradun, The Dehradun district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in Selaqui and SIDCUL industrial area on Sunday, a day after a protest by labourers over wage and overtime-related issues turned violent.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Dehradun industrial area following labour unrest

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Additional District Magistrate Krishna Kumar Mishra issued the prohibitory orders to maintain law and order following instructions from Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal.

Workers at major industrial units in the area launched protests on Friday evening, demanding a wage hike from their respective managements. The protesting workers blocked roads and allegedly pelted stones, prompting police to register an FIR and subsequently take several protesters into custody.

According to an official statement, the prohibitory orders ban individuals from carrying weapons, lathis, sticks, swords, or lethal objects in the areas. It prohibits the collection or storage of bricks, stones, and materials usable for violence. Protesters cannot hold slogan-shouting events, public meetings, rallies, or demonstrations without prior official permission, officials said.

The administration has restricted the use of loudspeakers in public spaces under the new guidelines. Gatherings of five or more people remain prohibited in all public locations within the zones, officials said, adding that the orders also ban processions involving groups of buses, tractor-trolleys, or other transport vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said individuals causing damage to public property will face strict legal action. These measures have been taken with a view to ensuring peace, safety, and mutual harmony in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said individuals causing damage to public property will face strict legal action. These measures have been taken with a view to ensuring peace, safety, and mutual harmony in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Any violation of the same would attract punitive action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," an official said. The prohibitory orders will remain effective until further notice from the administration, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Any violation of the same would attract punitive action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," an official said. The prohibitory orders will remain effective until further notice from the administration, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The administration has appealed to the public, labour unions, and industrial establishments to maintain peace and patience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration has appealed to the public, labour unions, and industrial establishments to maintain peace and patience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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