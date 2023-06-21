Pilgrim influx crosses one million mark at Kedarnath Dham, breaks previous records

The pilgrim influx at Kedarnath Dham crossed the million mark breaking all previous records, the latest data released by the Uttarakhand tourism department said on Tuesday evening.

Around 15,63,275 pilgrims visited the Kedarnath shrine in 2022. (PTI photo)

So far, a total of 10,17,196 pilgrims visited the shrine till Tuesday while the daily number of pilgrims to Kedarnath shrine was 13,730 on Tuesday.

Yogendra Gangwar, joint director tourism department said, “The pilgrim influx has crossed the million mark and the online and offline registration will remain closed till 25 June.”

According to the tourism department, the pilgrim influx to Kedarnath was 95,325 in August last year while in comparison, this year, the figure of one million pilgrims visiting Kedarnath shrine has crossed in June itself which is a record in itself.

Around 15,63,275 pilgrims visited the Kedarnath shrine in 2022 and the figure is likely to be more than last year, said tourism officials.

Ajendra Ajay, president Badrinath Kedarnath Temple committee said, “The pilgrim influx to Kedarnath Dham had broken all previous records and the figures are expected to surpass this year and all this is due to the proactive works being taken by the state and the union government”.

The portals of Kedarnath shrine were opened on 25 April and since then, it has seen an unprecedented influx of pilgrims putting additional pressure on the district administration on Char Dham yatra route authorities.

So far, over 29 lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham shrines and Hemkund Sahib shrine this year.