Rohtak: Kiran Choudhry, Rao Dan share stage for first time

Kiran Choudhry was disgruntled after the party denied ticket to her daughter and former Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Shruti Choudhry and picked former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s loyal Mahendergarh MLA Rao Dan Singh. Shruti had won from this seat by defeating INLD’s Ajay Chautala in 2009 and lost to BJP candidate Dharambir Singh in the last two polls in 2014 and 2019.

Choudhry and Rao Dan Singh performed ‘puja’ at Tosham, Kairu and Siwani in Bhiwani district after opening party offices. Interacting with the media, Tosham MLA Choudhry said that the Bansi Lal family is contesting the poll after a long time and her workers are disappointed.

“I want to tell party workers to work hard and ensure the victory of Rao Dan Singh from this seat. The people are unhappy with the BJP rule in Haryana,” she added.

Rao Dan Singh said that former MP Shruti Choudhry will also campaign for him in the upcoming days.

“ I have no differences with Kiran Choudhry and she is our senior leader. I spoke to her earlier too and she took part in canvassing today. The Congress will fight this election as a unit,” he added.

Earlier, in a veiled attack on Rao Dan Singh, Choudhry had said that everyone knows who had grabbed huge land and whose son is facing multiple cases. “That person (referring to Rao Dan) was involved in CLU deals, and you know his image. Shruti was sure to win from this seat and you know her ticket was denied. You are my family members, and my hands are tied with the party,” she said to her workers last week.

Choudhry had said, “Rao Dan Singh did tremendous work in the last poll. I will call my workers’ meeting in a week and assign them their duties.”