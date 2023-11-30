Silkyara-Barkot tunnel project work will begin soon: NHIDCL

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) said the project work of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel, where 41 construction workers were trapped for 17 days will begin soon, adding that the inquiry and safety audit to look into the reasons behind the incident will go on simultaneously.

Silkyara-Barkot tunnel site in Uttarkashi (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anshu Manish Khalkho, director (Administration and Finance), NHIDCL, said, “One or two accidents do not stop any process. Everything will go simultaneously. Audit, inquiry and the project work will begin soon.”

“We cannot foresee who did the wrong...but that shouldn’t hamper the process (project),” he said.

“We will first remove the 60 metres of debris in the collapsed portion and re-establish it. It may take a few months, four to six months,” he added.

Also Read: What tunnelling expert Arnold Dix, rescuers are up to after Uttarkashi op. Watch

He confirmed that 21 minor incidents had earlier taken place in the tunnel.

“This incident was highlighted because it trapped the workers. Such incidents are normal in any tunnel construction. It depends upon the profile of the tunnel and geology. The shear zone area is there is this tunnel,” said Khalkho.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the absence of an escape passage in the tunnel when the workers were trapped, he said, “According to SOP, once the main tunnel construction is completed, the escape carriageway work is taken up.”

He added that they will refill the borehole created in vertical drilling by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL).

On the role of rat-hole miners in the rescue operation, Khalkho said, “The pipe pushing was done by the machine and debris was cleared by rat miners. Had the machine not pushed the pipe, there would have been no passage for rat miners to clear the muck. Even the metal obstacles had to be cut by welders, not rat miners. Clarity should be given to the people on how the whole process was done.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a technical committee led by Shantanu Sarkar, director, Uttarakhand landslide mitigation and management centre, to investigate the tunnel collapse incident.

Also Read: Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-mining gets the job done!

The committee members also visited Uttarkashi and inspected the tunnel site.

All 41 construction workers, who were trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel since November 12 were successfully rescued from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday evening.

After several failed attempts to rescue the trapped workers, rat-hole miners were summoned who after manual drilling reached out to the workers and eventually led to their exit from the collapsed tunnel.