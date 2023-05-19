Landslide mitigation experts conduct inspection of cracks in Nainital

A team of Uttarakhand Landslides Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMC), Dehradun on Friday started inspection of the cracks reported in Nainital’s Naina Peak and Tiffin Top areas.

Landslide experts conducting an inspection of cracks in Nainital. (HT Photo)

The team will hand over its report to the government while treatment of the landslides and cracks will be carried out on the basis of the report, said officials.

Shailesh Kumar, district disaster management officer, Nainital district said, “A team of ULMMC has reached for a four-day visit on Thursday to study the reasons for landslides and cracks developed in upper parts of Nainital hill station. The government will act with regard to the treatment of these areas on the basis of the team’s report.”

Naina Peak commonly known as China Peak has been witnessing landslides frequently.

In the first week of this month, some cracks were spotted on Tiffin Top. The then district magistrate (DM) Dhiraj Garbiyal banned the Tiffin Top area for tourists to avoid any untoward incident on May 9.

He also wrote to the government to send a high-level team to conduct a geotechnical survey of the geological movement taking place in Nainital.

Officials said on the request of the district magistrate, a team of ULMMC arrived for a four-day visit to Nainital.

The team headed by Prem Singh Negi, assistant engineer, ULMMC conducted the study at Naina peak on Thursday. On Friday, the team visited Tiffin Top.

Kumar said, “We have suggested that the team visit and conduct Laria Kanta, Aaloo Khet and Birla Vidya Mandir areas also. These are also landslide-prone areas. Treatment of the landslide-prone areas and those which have developed cracks is essential for the existence of Nainital Hill station. If the treatment is not carried out in time, it may deteriorate the situation.”

