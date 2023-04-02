2 women killed, 29 injured as bus falls into gorge near Mussoorie

Two women were killed and 29 persons were injured after an Uttarakhand state roadways bus carrying 36 people lost control and fell into a 70-metre gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun road near ITBP Gate, around 4 km from Mussoorie town, on Sunday, police said.

A team from the state disaster response force (SDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rushed to the spot and took the injured to Doon Hospital and Max Hospital in Dehradun, said the Mussoorie police.

Sonika (who goes by her first name), district magistrate Dehradun, rushed to the accident spot and directed officials to speed up the rescue work. She also reached Max and Doon hospitals and enquired about the condition of the injured people.

“There were 36 people including the driver and conductor of the bus that fell in a gorge near ITBP gate. 20 injured were brought to Doon Hospital, while 11 were brought to Max Hospital. At Max Hospital, two injured women were declared dead”, she said

“I have directed the officials to provide proper medical care to the injured people in the accident. Prima facie it looks like the bus lost control and after breaking the parapet it fell into the gorge. I have also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, said DM Dehradun.

DS Kohli, police station in-charge Mussoorie, said, “Prima facie it seems after break fail, the bus broke the parapet and fell into the gorge.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his statement said the news of the bus falling into a gorge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie highway is extremely saddening. “The local administration has taken out all the passengers with quick relief and rescue work and sent the injured to the hospitals for treatment. I pray to God that the departed souls get a place at his feet and the injured get well soon”.

Transport minister Chandan Ramdas has expressed his condolences over the death of two passengers and directed transport department officials to rush to the spot.

“The cause of the accident will be ascertained only after a thorough investigation but right now our focus is on providing medical care to the injured and saving as many lives as possible,” he said.