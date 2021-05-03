Home / Cities / Dehradun News / U'khand CM Rawat requests his Gujarat counterpart to provide oxygen cylinders
U'khand CM Rawat requests his Gujarat counterpart to provide oxygen cylinders

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani assured Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat of all possible help to deal with the situation, an official release said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat. (HT file photo)

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in Uttarakhand, chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat requested his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani on Monday to provide oxygen cylinders to the state.

Rawat spoke to Rupani on the phone, an official release issued here said.

The Gujarat chief minister assured Rawat of all possible help to deal with the situation, it added.

Meanwhile, state health secretary Amit Negi told reporters that the ongoing curfew has been extended by three more days in districts with a high number of cases, including Dehradun, to break the transmission chain of the coronavirus.

The state government's strategy to deal with the pandemic is based on testing, tracing, isolation, treatment and vaccination of people.

The number of people being discharged from hospitals after treatment is also rising, Negi said, adding that 90 per cent of the patients are recovering in home isolation.

Two lakh doses of anti-Covid vaccines are likely to arrive soon for inoculating people above 45 years of age, after which 1.20 lakh more doses will come, he said.

