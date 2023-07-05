Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hoshiarpur: Assailants open fire at petrol pump employee, loot 27,000

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2023 12:16 AM IST

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a petrol pump at Ghasipur village on Dasuya road on Monday night, injuring one of the employees

Hoshiarpur: Unidentified assailants opened fire at a petrol pump at Ghasipur village on Dasuya road on Monday night, injuring one of the employees.

Identified as Sunil Thakur, the injured was admitted to civil hospital here from where he was referred to Jalandhar.

Pump operator Robin revealed that four persons came on two motorcycles around 10pm and asked Sunil to hand over cash.

When the latter tried to run away, they fired two shots at him and decamped with the bag containing about 27,000, he claimed.

Hariana police inspected the site but got no clue as the petrol pump had no CCTV camera.

Neither the station house officer nor the deputy superintendent of police (rural) were available for comments.

