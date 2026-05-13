Dehradun, In a joint operation, the Dehradun Police and the Uttarakhand Special Task Force have arrested another person allegedly involved in the daylight killing of Jharkhand gangster Vikram Sharma here three months ago, officials said on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand: 1 more arrested in Jharkhand gangster's murder case

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A joint team has apprehended 23-year-old Yashraj Singh, who carried a bounty of ₹1 lakh on information leading to his whereabouts, from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur following a tip-off.

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said Singh, a resident of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, is the third person arrested in the case, while five others, including the shooters, remain at large.

The five absconding accused carry a reward of ₹1 lakh each for information leading to their capture.

Sharma was shot dead on February 13 while exiting a gymnasium. Two shooters fired three bullets at close range, killing him on the spot, before fleeing on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

Police had identified the shooters as Jamshedpur residents Ashutosh Singh and Vishal Singh, with Akash Prasad acting as the driver.

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{{^usCountry}} Police had earlier arrested Rajkumar Singh and Mohit alias Akshay Thakur in connection with Sharma's killing. Yashraj Singh is Rajkumar Singh's son and he had allegedly funded the logistics for the hit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police had earlier arrested Rajkumar Singh and Mohit alias Akshay Thakur in connection with Sharma's killing. Yashraj Singh is Rajkumar Singh's son and he had allegedly funded the logistics for the hit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yashraj Singh has confessed to paying ₹15,000 for Prasad's flight from Ranchi to Delhi on February 12, the SP said. He had also provided ₹10,000 for travel expenses and paid for Prasad's accommodation and meals in Haridwar using digital payments, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yashraj Singh has confessed to paying ₹15,000 for Prasad's flight from Ranchi to Delhi on February 12, the SP said. He had also provided ₹10,000 for travel expenses and paid for Prasad's accommodation and meals in Haridwar using digital payments, the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rentals for a scooter and a motorcycle used in the crime were paid by Rajkumar Singh through a firm named Sarika Traders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rentals for a scooter and a motorcycle used in the crime were paid by Rajkumar Singh through a firm named Sarika Traders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yashraj Singh has told police that he supplied snacks at the Tatanagar railway station and had planned Sharma's killing with Vishal Singh and four others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yashraj Singh has told police that he supplied snacks at the Tatanagar railway station and had planned Sharma's killing with Vishal Singh and four others. {{/usCountry}}

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The gang had earlier tried to kill Sharma in Noida and Delhi in December 2025, but failed due to heavy crowds, the SP said, adding that the group subsequently tracked the victim's routine in Dehradun through associate Ankit Verma, before executing the plan.

While Yashraj Singh stayed back due to his mother's ill health, the shooters used his father's vehicle to reach Dehradun for the hit, the officer said.

Following the initial arrests, Yashraj Singh was hiding at a relative's house in West Bengal's Kharagpur, before returning to seek legal counsel in Saharanpur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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