Uttarakhand avalanche: At least 57 BRO workers trapped in Chamoli; 12 rescued so far

At least 57 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers were feared trapped after an avalanche struck near Mana pass area in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, officials said. The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) between Mana and Badrinath districts. (Representative file photo)

So far, 12 workers have been rescued, said officials. Mana Pass area is around 52 km north of Badrinath Dham and over 310km from Dehradun.

Sandeep Tiwari, district magistrate (DM) Chamoli said that 57 workers of BRO camp are feared trapped under snow avalanche.

“Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Army have started rescue operations and so far, 12 people have been rescued. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are trying to reach there. The road to the affected area is blocked”, he said.

SDRF Uttarakhand Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said, “We have dispatched our team from Jyotirmath (formerly Joshimath) to the affected site. Additionally, our high-altitude teams at Gauchar (Chamoli) and Sahastradhara (Dehradun) have been placed on standby. If required, they will be sent to the affected site via helicopters”.

Also Read:Snow avalanche hits Sumeru Parvat area in Kedarnath Valley

Colonel Ankur Mahajan, Commander of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), said, “We received information around 8am that an avalanche had struck the Mana area. Some workers employed by a contractor were engaged in road construction. We do not have the exact headcount at this time. 12 people have been rescued, some of whom have sustained injuries, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. They are currently receiving treatment.”

“The affected area is inaccessible, with no mobile or radio connectivity. The road before Hanuman Chatti is blocked, and we are working to clear it. Our teams are making every effort to reach the site,” he added.

Reacting to the development, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Sad news received about many workers being buried under snow avalanche during construction work being conducted by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being conducted by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the labour brothers”.