Deshraj Karnwal, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar.
Deshraj Karnwal, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar.
Uttarakhand BJP MLA faces ire for likening farmers' demands to 'eagle's urine'

  • 'The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing," the MLA said.
By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:10 PM IST

Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers demanding the Centre to repeal the three farm laws, BJP MLA from Uttarakhand's Jhabreda constituency of Haridwar stirred a storm by likening farmers' demands to "eagle's urine". BJP MLA Deshraj Karnwal said that that the "farmers don't know what their demands are".

A video of the MLA making the aforementioned statement to some local media persons in Haridwar went viral on the social media on Saturday morning drawing sharp criticism from opposition Congress and local farmer leaders. Karnwal reportedly made the statement two days ago.

HT has access to the video in which the ruling party MLA could be purportedly seen making the derogatory statement while condemning the violence in Delhi during tractor parade on Republic Day.

Karnwal while condemning the violence said, "What happened on January 26 in Delhi was very unfortunate. I fully condemn it. It was completely a conspiracy by the Congress and other Opposition parties."

He further stated, "Initially the farmers had demanded amendments in the farm laws which the government accepted. Then also they didn't end the agitation. The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing. How can the government meet their demand for a thing which doesn't exist?"

Karnwal couldn't be contacted despite several attempts.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, Karnwal and BJP came under attack by the Congress and farmer leaders which termed his statement "highly condemnable and unpardonable."

State general secretary of Rashtriya Kisaan-Mazdoor Sangathan, Anil Choudhary termed Karnwal as a "blot in the name of an elected public representative."

"What he said for the farmers shows his mindset. And the shameful thing is that a person like him is an MLA. He knows nothing about the laws and is using such derogatory words for the farmers. They will answer him and the BJP in the next election," said Choudhary.

Congress state vice president Suryakant Dhasmana attacked the ruling BJP on Karnwal's statement.

"What he said about the farmers is not just his words but the mentality of the BJP which has been labelling our farmers' as terrorists, anti-nationals and people funded by Pakistan and China. It is just unpardonable," said Dhasmana adding, "BJP leaders like Karnwal are just towing the line of their senior leaders sitting in Delhi."

The state BJP leadership, meanwhile, said that they have come to know the matter through media and would ask Karnwal for a "clarification."

Bansidhar Bhagat, BJP state president said, "The matter has come to our notice through media. We would seek a clarification from Karnwal on his use of words for the farmers following which an appropriate action would be taken."

