IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / What the Union Budget needs to get right
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
opinion

What the Union Budget needs to get right

India’s economic recovery has been impressive, but there are gaps. In the budget, focus on public spending, enhancing demand, job-oriented growth, health and the financial sector
READ FULL STORY
By Chanakya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:24 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s problem is the same as that of the Indian cricket team’s captain — everyone seems to think they know what needs to be done; worse, everyone is convinced they can do a better job than the incumbent. There have been a spate of if-I-were-the-finance-minister pieces published already, and more will follow after Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2021-22 on February 1, accompanied by that annual (and juvenile) exercise of a bunch of worthies lining up to rate the budget out of 10.

The context of this Union Budget is like no other. Not even 1991 was like this (and India’s macroeconomic vitals are far healthier now than they were back then). The economy was already (and consistently) slowing ahead of the pandemic — for both structural and cyclical reasons. Then came the pandemic, the lockdown (68 days long) enforced to slow its spread, and the gradual (but faster than expected) return to normalcy of most business activities, although the damage on small firms, those employed in the informal sector, and many businesses in the service sector has been severe.

The International Monetary Fund expects the Indian economy to grow at 11.5% in 2021-22 and 6.8% the year after, by far the fastest for an economy of this size. The 11.5% growth translates into a 2.9% growth over 2019-20, and while some analysts say this means there’s no reason for cheer, the speed of the Indian economy’s return to normal has been staggering. The Economic Survey’s own estimate is almost the same — 11%. This is a classic V-shaped recovery, but there are issues.

Sure, the corporate sector appears to have bounced back (if one were to consider profitability), but this has come on the back of lower costs, usually achieved through layoffs or salary cuts. Sure, the stock markets are booming on the back of excess liquidity in global markets, of a magnitude not seen for at least a decade-and-a-half, but there are few jobs being created. And sure, several high-frequency indicators are in the green, highlighting an ongoing sequential recovery, but there are questions about its sustainability. Just as there are questions about investment and consumption, and credit and demand.

Interestingly, there is growing convergence, if not complete agreement, on five things about the Union Budget.

The first is that the government should continue with its expansionary fiscal stance in the budget (which the Economic Survey also emphasises). Put otherwise, it should spend, and spend liberally. Sure, some of the spending will have to be on productive assets such as infrastructure, but from the short-term perspective, some of it should also focus on alleviating the significant economic distress in which some people (and companies) find themselves.

There is a fiscal responsibility law, which the government is expected to follow, but the circumstances are unique enough for this law to be held in abeyance for, say, two years. Just remember that Indonesia monetised some of its deficit in mid-2020 as part of its effort to manage the economy during the pandemic. The move, had it come a few years back, would have been roundly criticised by everyone. In 2020, it barely caused a ripple in global financial circles — and that, only because of a school of thought that this could be a road other developing economies could take. Chanakya isn’t enough of an economic heretic to suggest India do the same, but the country can definitely go as far as simply not worrying about its mandated deficit targets (which it will anyway miss).

The second is that as the economy comes out of the crisis of 2020, the finance minister would do well to ensure the strength and stability of the financial sector. The Economic Survey has called for an asset quality review, especially because of the regulatory forbearance banks were allowed in a pandemic year — something that essentially allowed them to maintain low provisions against what were basically impaired assets. It was similar regulatory forbearance (in the early 2010s) that resulted in ongoing non-performing assets (NPA) or bad loans crisis. India doesn’t just need an asset quality review; it also needs to consider creating a bad bank, an idea it has flirted with in the past, but one whose time has perhaps come.

The third is for the budget to make a higher allocation to health in general, and Covid-19 vaccines in particular. The latter is perhaps the best stimulus the government could provide the economy. After all, at least some of the problems that beset the economy currently have nothing to do with the economy (and everything to do with the pandemic). The sudden health crisis India encountered last year showed up the inadequacy of the country’s public health infrastructure. The Economic Survey makes a pitch for taking up India’s health spending from the current 1% to 2.5-3%.

The fourth is for the budget to do enough to revive demand — a problem even before the pandemic, and an even more pressing one now. According to the Economic Survey, the sharp recovery in the second half of the year was powered mainly by a rise in government consumption. Private consumption is expected to contract by 0.6% in the second half, although this is an improvement over the almost 19% contraction seen in the first half.

And the fifth is for the budget to come up with a growth formula that is built around jobs. There is now enough data to show that a significant number of jobs were lost during the pandemic, and that some of those still in jobs have seen a fall in incomes, with the poor affected disproportionately by both.

The important thing to remember as we prepare for Budget 2021-22 is that things could have been worse, much worse. But whether they get even better from here depends on what happens on February 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chairing the pre-budget consultations with the experts of water and sanitation sectors, through video conferencing, New Delhi, January 29, 2020 (ANI)
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chairing the pre-budget consultations with the experts of water and sanitation sectors, through video conferencing, New Delhi, January 29, 2020 (ANI)
opinion

What Union Budget 2021-22 has to tackle

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Nilesh Shah has proposed a gold amnesty scheme, monetisation of government-controlled assets such as enemy property and surplus land, strategic disinvestment of public sector units, and legalising betting and gambling. Two of these deserve special attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
opinion

What the Union Budget needs to get right

By Chanakya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:24 PM IST
India’s economic recovery has been impressive, but there are gaps. In the budget, focus on public spending, enhancing demand, job-oriented growth, health and the financial sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Oxfam report on inequality included another surprising voice calling for global economics to change. The Financial Times is one of the world’s most influential economic and business newspapers. It is quoted in the report as calling for “radical reforms to reverse the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades”, the period dominated by neoliberal economics. (AP)
The Oxfam report on inequality included another surprising voice calling for global economics to change. The Financial Times is one of the world’s most influential economic and business newspapers. It is quoted in the report as calling for “radical reforms to reverse the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades”, the period dominated by neoliberal economics. (AP)
opinion

Budget 2021: Overcome poverty, battle inequality

By Mark Tully
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:20 PM IST
It would be right to go back to socialism’s commitment to equality, and to reform India’s economy so that overcoming poverty once again becomes the top priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the most recent global update from WHO, India reported an annual total of 114,451 new cases in 2019, the highest of any country and accounting for 56% of the global total. (HTPHOTO)
According to the most recent global update from WHO, India reported an annual total of 114,451 new cases in 2019, the highest of any country and accounting for 56% of the global total. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

Communicating correct knowledge of leprosy is key to early detection and treatment

By Yohei Sasakawa
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:02 PM IST
In recent years, the Indian government has been stepping up its work against leprosy. In particular, the annual number of new patients with visible disabilities (grade-2 disabilities) at the time of diagnosis has almost halved compared to 2015. This can be said to be a result of the government’s efforts to promote early detection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
opinion

US must take a call on terror-haven Pakistan

By Yashwant Raj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:48 AM IST
There is bipartisan support, therefore, for extraditing Sheikh to the US, and the time may have come for Biden administration to make the call.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soldiers of the Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near the Line of Actual Control, Chumar-Demchok area of Eastern Ladakh, January 6, 2021 (ANI)
Soldiers of the Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near the Line of Actual Control, Chumar-Demchok area of Eastern Ladakh, January 6, 2021 (ANI)
opinion

As LAC becomes the new LoC, India’s challenge deepens

By C Uday Bhaskar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:47 AM IST
The severe constraints imposed by the pandemic will be unveiled soon, when the budget is presented. Delhi‘s challenge will be to provide adequate funds for deployment of troops along the LAC for an extended period. Long-term planning must go beyond urgent procurement of some inventory items and focus on enhancing India’s neglected trans-border military capabilities in an astute manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Budget 2021 mantra: Spend and empower states

By Yamini Aiyar
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:46 AM IST
The direction of post-Covid recovery is skewed. The FM must prioritise employment generation and social security for the vulnerable through increased spending
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

What went wrong on Republic Day?

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Farm leaders overestimated their ability to control a large and diverse group, while Delhi Police underestimated the scale of the rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
opinion

From State policies to actions, how Trump is being held accountable

By Frank Islam
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:51 AM IST
The Senate trial is just the first of many landmines Trump will have to navigate going forward. He is also likely to face an array of civil and criminal lawsuits at the federal and state levels, on issues ranging from financial illegalities, to abuse of power, and insurrection-related charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has specifically elevated the significance of social factors in the current moment, and environmental factors in the long-term. According to a study by the University of Oxford, there is a positive correlation between the average environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of organisations and their countries’ macro-economic performance. (REUTERS)
The pandemic has specifically elevated the significance of social factors in the current moment, and environmental factors in the long-term. According to a study by the University of Oxford, there is a positive correlation between the average environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of organisations and their countries’ macro-economic performance. (REUTERS)
opinion

How the Covid-19 reset can help firms build a sustainable future

By CP Gurnani
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Many learnings have emerged out of our dealing with the unforeseen situation, which includes increased focus on stable, sustainable economies, clean and green environment and above all, quality of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is witnessing an economic transition, social change, the rise of Hindutva and increasing support for a strong Centre. The attempt to hoist a flag at the Red Fort is a symbol of the battle over the nature of the State (PTI)
India is witnessing an economic transition, social change, the rise of Hindutva and increasing support for a strong Centre. The attempt to hoist a flag at the Red Fort is a symbol of the battle over the nature of the State (PTI)
opinion

India’s quest for a strong, high-end State

By Abhinav Prakash Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
Hindutva is filling in a historic vacuum of creating a pan-Indian, centralised State. This explains the churn
READ FULL STORY
Close
Should the team of farmers, which had been negotiating with the government, be held responsible for the events of January 26? (PTI)
Should the team of farmers, which had been negotiating with the government, be held responsible for the events of January 26? (PTI)
opinion

With its inaction, the culpability of India’s political Opposition

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:57 AM IST
The inability of India’s current parliamentary Opposition to command the political leadership of such struggles is more a result of political weakness than sinister design. But is it even trying to engage with popular movements?
READ FULL STORY
Close
If there is reason for optimism, it’s that over the past year, the world has seen the largest public health effort in its history (REUTERS)
If there is reason for optimism, it’s that over the past year, the world has seen the largest public health effort in its history (REUTERS)
opinion

Covid-19: The power of global cooperation

By Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
While 2020 will be remembered as the year a global threat touched nearly every person on the planet, we hope 2021 will be remembered as the year the whole world benefitted from an equitable and effective Covid-19 response
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts hope that the budgetary allocations will move beyond tigers and elephants to many species in need of attention (HT Photo)
Wildlife experts hope that the budgetary allocations will move beyond tigers and elephants to many species in need of attention (HT Photo)
opinion

In a post-pandemic world, a green budget as a vaccine for nature

By Bahar Dutt
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Forest officers complain that while budgets are announced with great fanfare, how much reaches the states and when is crucial. Due to the delay in disbursement of funds, salaries to frontline staff and daily wage workers also get delayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the season of budget presentations, with the economy reeling under the impact of Covid-19, we will, of course, expect the Centre to step up its expenditure (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
In the season of budget presentations, with the economy reeling under the impact of Covid-19, we will, of course, expect the Centre to step up its expenditure (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Reshape spending, at the Centre and in states

By Pulapre Balakrishnan
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:28 AM IST
It should concern us that only about a fifth of public expenditure goes towards capital spending and the social sector. This needs reconfiguration
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP