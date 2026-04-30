Dehradun, The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to authorise district-level education committees to determine the affiliation of minority institutions operating up to Class 8.

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves new affiliation rules for minority schools up to Class 8

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The decision, taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, addresses requests from over 400 madrasas. These institutions currently provide education from Class 1 to Class 8.

Under the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act, which was notified in October 2025, all minority institutions from Class 1 to Class 12 were required to seek affiliation from the Board of School Education in Ramnagar.

The Cabinet has now cleared an ordinance to amend the Act. While primary and junior high schools will deal with district committees, institutions running classes 9 to 12 must still obtain affiliation from the Ramnagar board.

The amended Act will take effect from July this year.

In another major decision, the Cabinet simplified the approval process for construction works related to the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh 2027. The Mela Officer can now approve permanent and temporary works up to ₹1 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The Garhwal Divisional Commissioner has been authorised to sanction projects worth up to ₹5 crore. Works exceeding ₹5 crore will continue to require state government approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Garhwal Divisional Commissioner has been authorised to sanction projects worth up to ₹5 crore. Works exceeding ₹5 crore will continue to require state government approval. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority Rules 2026. The District Soldier Welfare Officer will now serve as an ex officio member of the District Legal Services Authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority Rules 2026. The District Soldier Welfare Officer will now serve as an ex officio member of the District Legal Services Authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acid attack victims have been included under the category of persons entitled to receive free legal services from the authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acid attack victims have been included under the category of persons entitled to receive free legal services from the authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To mitigate human-elephant conflict and boost rural self-employment, the Cabinet cleared the Uttarakhand Beekeeping Policy. This policy focuses on promoting beekeeping along forest boundaries, leveraging the state's 70 per cent forest cover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To mitigate human-elephant conflict and boost rural self-employment, the Cabinet cleared the Uttarakhand Beekeeping Policy. This policy focuses on promoting beekeeping along forest boundaries, leveraging the state's 70 per cent forest cover. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Cabinet revised the Uttarakhand Sub-Mineral Concession Rules 2023, hiking the royalty on minerals from ₹7 per quintal to ₹8 per quintal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cabinet revised the Uttarakhand Sub-Mineral Concession Rules 2023, hiking the royalty on minerals from ₹7 per quintal to ₹8 per quintal. {{/usCountry}}

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The transport department received approval to procure 250 new buses to strengthen the state's public transit fleet.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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