BJP trying to disturb communal harmony: Congress on Dhami’s ‘land jihad’ comment

Congress on Monday hit out at Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar SIngh Dhami over his “land jihad” comment and said that action against the encroachments should not be “religion based” while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state of setting a narrative to disturb the communal harmony for political gains. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami recently said that government will demolish all the ‘mazars’ (tombs) and other structures illegally built in the state (Twitter Photo)

Addressing a function in Kaladhungi in Nainital on Friday, Dhami said the government has identified more than 1,000 places where such illegal structures have been built and it will demolish all the ‘mazars’ (tombs) and other structures built illegally.

“We are not against anyone but we won’t allow illegal encroachments, we won’t allow land jehad to proceed here. The state government has identified around 1000 places where ‘mazars’ and other structures have been illegally built. We will not allow appeasement of any kind here. We are going to stop appeasement,” Dhami said on Friday.

Dhami said the state has enacted a stricter law to stop forced conversions in the state, apart from constituting a committee for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Slamming the BJP, state Congress chief Karan Mahara said, “Such statements should not be given much attention. The BJP is trying to build a narrative of divisions between Hindus and Muslims before elections for political gains. In my view, the decades-old places of worship of all religions should be given recognition because there is the significance of Vanaprastha Ashram in Sanatan Dharma.”

“In Doiwala, there is a devi mandir on forest land. Can we demolish it?” he asked.

Responding to this, BJP spokesperson Suresh Joshi said, “The way the Congress and opposition parties are making statements about the state government’s action against illegal encroachments is laughable. Their leaders say action should be taken against places of worship of all religions if they are illegally built on government land. In Devbhoomi, mazars can’t be compared to temples. It’s a land of temples and Gods.”

Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni said that the ruling BJP has been resorting to religious polarisation before elections for political gains since they have failed on every front. “Encroachment is encroachment. Whether it is personal or institutional. It should be treated like that only,” she added.

In December last year, the forest officials started a crackdown on illegal religious structures and demolished 15 tombs in the Dehradun forest division. According to senior forest officials, around 293 religious structures had come up in the protected forests.

The state government over the last two years has been acting tough on the encroachments over government land, conversions and demographic changes in the state.

In February this year, the state government announced the constitution of a three-member committee for surveying the madrasas operating in the state.

In September last year, CM Dhami said that the state government would survey the madrasas in the state. “All kinds of things coming to the fore about madrasas from various parts of the state. So, a survey of the madrasas in the state is important. It will make the clear present status of the madrasas in the state”.

In August last year, on the directions of the chief minister, Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar directed all district police in-charges to identify people who are illegally occupying government/private land and buildings and take strict action against them.

In September 2021, expressing serious concerns over demographic changes in certain areas of the state and possible attempts to vitiate communal harmony in the state, the Uttarakhand government issued an order directing the state director general of police (DGP), all district magistrates and senior superintendents of police to constitute district level committees, prepare a list of “outsiders” with a criminal background and keep a tab on those involved in “illegal land deals.”

Uttarakhand has a 13.9% Muslim population as per the 2011 census, mainly in the Terai area. Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts have over 34% and 22% Muslim populations, respectively.