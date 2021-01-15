IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand confirms first case of UK Covid-19 variant
dehradun news

Uttarakhand confirms first case of UK Covid-19 variant

In India, the number of people infected with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mounted to 109, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said on Thursday.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:47 PM IST
After the contact tracing, it was found that the infected individual came in contact with some UK-returnees. (Biplov Bhuyan / HT Photo)

Uttarakhand has reported the first positive case of the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 from Dehradun district.

"A 44-year-old man has contracted the new UK-strain of coronavirus," informed Dr Rajiv Dixit, District Nodal Officer, Covid-19 Control Room.

After the contact tracing, it was found that he came in contact with some UK-returnees.

"This is the first such case found in Uttarakhand. The patient is being treated by a team of specialist doctors at Tilu Ratani Centre," the official said.

In India, the number of people infected with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 has mounted to 109, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said on Thursday.

Uttarakhand on Thursday reported 154 cases, taking the state's tally of total cases to 94,324.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 health ministry
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.