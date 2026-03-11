Uttarakhand: Eateries tweak menus, shift to alternatives amid commercial LPG shortage

Hotels and restaurants in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani have begun modifying menus and adopting alternative cooking arrangements following the disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. Representatives of the hospitality sector also voiced similar concerns ahead of the upcoming tourist season. (ANI photo)

Aman Singh, owner of Moti Mahal Restaurant in Haldwani, said the restaurant has removed several gas-intensive dishes from its menu after restrictions on the supply of commercial cylinders.

“After the supply disruption, we revised the menu. Chinese dishes and other items that require more gas have been removed. Instead, we have included tandoor items, veg sandwiches and dishes that do not require gas or require less gas ,” Singh said.

He added that the restaurant has also arranged coal-fired furnaces, electronic burners and induction cooktops as an alternative.

“We have stocked coal and are trying to shift our operations to furnaces so that the business does not suffer until the supply situation improves,” he said.

Virendra Singh Bisht, owner of Bikanerwala Sweets, said they have commercial LPG stock for only three to four days.

“Considering the situation, we have stopped preparing Chinese dishes as well as items like aloo tikki and dosa. We have also temporarily halted the preparation of sweets,” Bisht said.

He added that the establishment has ordered four large induction cooktops from Delhi to continue operations. “For now, only the restaurant section will remain operational while the sweets counter has been closed,” he said.

Industrialists and representatives of the hospitality sector in Kumaon have expressed concerns over the disruption in the supply of commercial LPG and piped natural gas (PNG), warning that a prolonged shortage could affect production as well as tourism-related businesses.

Ashok Bansal, an industrialist from Rudrapur, said the disruption has already begun to affect industrial operations in the region.

“The supply of LPG and PNG has affected our industries. Commercial LPG cylinders are used in welding and cutting during repair work, while PNG is used in boilers in food processing and automobile industries,” Bansal said.

He added that the price of hexane, a petroleum-based solvent used in oil extraction industries, has already increased.

“If the supply of PNG and LPG is not restored soon, it will impact industrial production in the Kumaon region,” he said.

Representatives of the hospitality sector also voiced similar concerns ahead of the upcoming tourist season.

Digvijay Singh Bisht, president of the Hotel and Restaurants Association, Nainital, said businesses are worried about the supply of commercial gas as tourism activity is set to pick up.

“We are concerned about the supply of commercial gas as the tourist season is about to begin. If the supply is disrupted, it will definitely dent the business of hotels and restaurants in Nainital,” Bisht said.

He added that the association will take up the issue with higher authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas for the hospitality sector.

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj on Wednesday said the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been temporarily affected due to rising tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in the global fuel supply chain.

Maharaj said he has discussed the matter with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in view of the difficulties being faced by hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments due to the disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders.

He said the disturbance in the fuel supply chain, particularly due to tensions in West Asia, has put pressure on supply systems and caused temporary obstacles.

However, Maharaj clarified that there is currently no shortage in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg.

He said the temporary disruption has mainly affected commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments. Maharaj advised business owners to manage their stock prudently and limit usage until the supply situation returns to normal.