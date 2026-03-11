Tandoors out, Bengaluru's iconic dosas bear the brunt: LPG shortage fears hits restaurants across India

Even as the government has been taking steps to avoid panic-buying and black-marketing of LPG, restaurants as well as hotel owners across the country have been severely affected by the shortage of commercial cylinders due to authorities giving priority to domestic gas supply. A worker stocks LPG cylinders inside a restaurant in Bengaluru, amid the prevailing shortage on Tuesday. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Industry insiders pointed out that the government prioritising domestic gas supply to households has impacted the deliveries of commercial gas cylinders to restaurants.

However, the Centre and oil companies said the gas stock was sufficient and there was no cause for panic. The government has also issued direction to increase LPG production by 10 per cent.

Eateries in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Karnataka's Bengaluru, NCR's Gurugram etc. have started taking measures to limit LPG usage, such as switching to crisis menus featuring faster-cooking items and coal-based tandoor food to avoid looming shutdown.

Pan-Asian, Oriental food bear the brunt Rahul Rohra, 41, of Veranda in Bandra and Khar, said high-flame cooking, especially for Pan-Asian and Oriental dishes, has almost come to a halt because induction cannot replicate that intensity. Some kitchens have shifted to induction and electric cookers, an earlier HT report quoted him as saying. He added: "We should be allowed to use charcoal to cook for the time being."

Shiladiya Chaudhury, who owns the popular restaurant chains Oudh 1590 and Chowman, said they are focussing on tandoor food cooked in coal-based ovens. "Efforts are being made to use electric ovens as an alternative for other items but they are not very efficient," Chaudhury said.

Pralhad Sukhtankar, president of the Goa chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said the commercial LPG supply has come to a halt. "Distributors have switched off their phones and some restaurants have already closed down. Hundreds more will close unless there is some intervention," he said.

Jayanand Nayak, 45, owner of Ruchi Hotel in Mumbai's Parel, said he needs three LPG cylinders every day and was receiving two till Monday. "I haven't received any today," Nayak said, adding he has cut down on menu, removing items like Dosa that need lot of cooking gas.

Bengaluru restaurants scaling back menus Restaurants across Bengaluru have begun making changes to menus and preparing for possible shutdowns as a disruption in the supply of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) leaves many kitchens struggling to operate.

Hotel industry representatives say the shortage, which began earlier this week, has already forced establishments to ration gas usage while searching for alternative arrangements, a separate HT report mentioned. Some restaurants say their remaining supply will last only a few days.

The disruption has prompted chief minister Siddaramaiah to seek urgent intervention from the Centre In a letter to Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday, he urged steps to restore supplies so that commercial establishments can continue operating.