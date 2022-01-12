Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand government extends night curfew by one hour

Given the surging spread of coronavirus, the Uttarakhand government has extended Covid-19 restrictions.
It will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 5 am as it was earlier.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 10:51 AM IST
ANI | , Dehradun

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the night curfew by an hour.

Moreover, hotels, dhabas, eateries will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Apart from this, conference halls, spas, gyms in hotels will open with 50 per cent capacity while anganwadi centres, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till January 16.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported eight cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

