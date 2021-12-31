Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
dehradun news

Uttarakhand govt hikes old-age, widow pension from 1,200 to 1,400

The state cabinet led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also decided to give maternity leave to the guest female teachers.
Uttarakhand has hiked the old-age pension and widow pension from 1200 to 1400. (Representation purpose)(iStock/HT File)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 09:01 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Uttarakhand government on Friday increased the old-age pension and widow pension from 1200 to 1400.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting which was held earlier today.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government, in the cabinet meeting, also decided to give maternity leave to the guest female teachers.

Apart from this, the state cabinet has also taken the decision to establish a law college in Tehri Garhwal's Narendra Nagar.

The cabinet has also taken a decision to exempt the property tax for 10 years on the houses constructed in the areas expanded by the municipal bodies.

The Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls next year.

Topics
uttarakhand
