Uttarakhand govt mandates registration for devotees before commencing Chardham Yatra

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday, issued an advisory for the Chardham yatra pilgrims to mandatorily register themselves before commencing their journey.

The government has urged the devotees to start their journey only after checking the registration slots available on the portal of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department.

According to the advisory, no pilgrim will be allowed to go beyond Rishikesh without registration.

The tourism department has also set a certain limit for the registration of pilgrims in the state.

"The limit of registration has been fixed according to the carrying capacity of various Dhams, in order to make the journey of the pilgrims coming to Chardham pleasant and safe, pilgrims should travel only after checking the availability of registration," said the Tourism Department.

Besides this, the government has also instructed the passengers to follow the health advisory during the Chardham Yatra.

Earlier on May 11, the state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also announced the compulsory registration for Char Dham Yatra.

On Dhami's instructions, the state Health Department also started the facility of health screening at the entry and registration site of Char Dham Yatra on Friday (May 13).

Char Dham Yatra commenced on May 3 after a gap of almost two years of Coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the last year, the government has not mandated carrying a negative Covid-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of CM Dhami, while Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, and the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.