Uttarakhand lifts night curfew as Covid-19 cases decline
dehradun news

Uttarakhand lifts night curfew as Covid-19 cases decline

All shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, saloons, theatres, auditoriums, hotels, restaurants, food joints and dhabas will remain open with full capacity with Covid curbs, according to the Uttarakhand government’s fresh Covid-19 guidelines.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand has come down to 5,217 and the positivity rate now stands at 2.0 %. (Representational Image)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

DEHRADUN: With a decline in the daily Covid-19 cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday decided to life the imposition of night curfew and allowed many activities with full capacity following Covid protocol.

According to the fresh Covid-19 guidelines, the night curfew, which was in force in the state from 10 pm to 6 am, has been lifted from Wednesday.

All shopping malls, gyms, cinema halls, spas, saloons, theatres, auditoriums, hotels, restaurants, food joints and dhabas will remain open with full capacity with Covid curbs.

However, all swimming pools in the state will remain closed till February 28.

All gatherings related to entertainment, educational, cultural and sports events and marriage ceremonies have been allowed with full capacity.

Political rallies and protests have been prohibited in the state till February 28.

Aanganwadi centres will open from March 1 across the state .

Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening reported 285 fresh cases and death of seven Covid-19 positive people. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has come down to 5,217 and the positivity rate now stands at 2.0 %. Since January 1, Uttarakhand has reported 88,966 Covid-19 positive cases and death of 242 Covid-19 positive people. The fatality rate in the state now stands at 0.27 %. The recovery percentage in the state at present is 90.7 %.

