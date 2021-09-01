Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand villager killed leopard with sickle to save own life
dehradun news

Uttarakhand villager killed leopard with sickle to save own life

Saun said this was the first time that he came across a leopard while grazing goats, which he has been doing since childhood
By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Naresh Singh Saun of Naini-Saini village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh killed a leopard with a sickle (Sourced Photo)

A 39-year-old goat grazer from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district managed to kill a female leopard with a sickle when attacked by the wild cat while grazing goats in the village.

“If I hadn’t hit it with the sickle to protect myself, I wouldn’t be alive today,” said Naresh Singh Saun of Naini-Saini village.

“The leopard emerged from the bushes and pounced on one of the goats. I tried to drive it away by making noise. But the leopard left the goat and suddenly jumped towards me. I was initially petrified. But then I realised that if I didn’t act, I would be dead,” said Saun.

Saun said he hit it with the sickle he was carrying and it worked. “The injured leopard fled but fell unconscious some distance away. The head wound from the sickle led to its death,” he said.

Saun said this was the first time that he came across a leopard while grazing goats since his childhood.

“People claim that leopards run away if an alarm is raised, but in my case, instead of running away, it attacked me. In such a situation, I had no other option but to hit it back.”

RELATED STORIES

He said forest officials were later informed and they arrived at the spot immediately.

“We took the body of the leopard into our possession. It was a female leopard and we cremated it after post-mortem,” said Dinesh Joshi, ranger Pithoragarh range of forest.

The forest department were told that Saun killed the leopard in self-defence.

“Villagers revealed that if Saun hadn’t resisted with a sickle in self-defence, the leopard would have killed him. Wildlife Protection Act 1972 gives some relief in such cases where no option is left for a man for his own protection from wild animals,” said Joshi, the ranger.

Saun said he was surprised that the attack took place in the village and not in a forest. “It was never my intention to kill the leopard but it happened suddenly as I was trying to save my life,” said Saun.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Landslide rocks Nainital lake area, boulders and debris fall into waters

AAP says Char Dham Board will be scrapped if party assumes power in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 2 missing after cloudburst in Pithoragarh

Germplasm of over 27k plants collected from Uttarakhand so far
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP