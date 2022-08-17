Uttarakhand woman gives poison to two children, dies by suicide: Police

RUDRAPUR: A 24-year-old woman on Tuesday died by suicide after giving poison to her two young children In Udham Singh Nagar district. Police said her two-year-old son died but the four-year-old daughter survived and is battling for life in a local hospital.

Police said it is not clear why the woman decided to die by suicide or kill two of her three children. She spared her youngest child, barely a month old.

“Police handed over the bodies to their relatives on Wednesday after post-mortem. Why the woman took such an extreme step is a matter of investigation,” said Dinesh Fartyal, Kunda police station in-charge.

The woman was married to a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad area but he abandoned her less than two years ago, accusing her of adultery. She later met another man and started living with him. A month back, she gave birth to her third child.

Police said she allegedly consumed poison when the man had gone to work. Her relatives saw the woman and her two children lying unconscious and took her to a private hospital in Kashipur where the four-year-old daughter is fighting for life.

“Her relatives are tight-lipped about the incident. We are waiting for a complaint to register an FIR and will take action accordingly,” said Fartyal.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 )