Uttarakhand: Aipan folk art form gets GI recognition; 5 other crafts included

Aipan folk art form, Munsyari Rajma, Ringal weaving craft, Tamta metal craft, Thulma blanket and Kumaon Chyura Oil on Wednesday secured the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in the financial year 2021-22, according to the data shared by the GI Registry.

Aipan is a ritualistic folk art, native to the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. (Trikon Society | Twitter)

According to the documents submitted by Uttarakhand authorities in GI Registry, Uttarakhand Aipan art form is used to decorate floors and walls at places of worship and the entrance of homes on auspicious occasions.

Aipan is painted on all special occasions and household ceremonies and rituals.

Munsyari Rajma

Munsyari Rajma is grown in high altitudes in mineral-rich soils and known for its taste and cooking quality.

A large number of women are engaged in the cultivation of Munsiyari Rajma in the Pithoragarh district.

Its cultivation is done in altitudes ranging from 1600m to 2700m.

Ringal weaving craft

Ringal weaving craft is an age-old craft of the state. The artisans use a special species of dwarf Ringal plant that grows here to weave mats and other utility items.

The most important characteristic of Ringal is that it is water resistant in comparison to Bamboo.

Tamta craft

Tamta craft incolves making copper cooking vessels and utensils, with the carving of flowers, petals, creepers and images of deities.

The process is basically that of beaten metalwork, in which the metal is beaten into the required shape.

The origins of Tamta Tamtaware craft can be traced back to the 16th century AD when the Chandravanshi clan of the Rajasthan region migrated to the Champawat region of the hill state.

Thulma

Thulma is a very thick handmade blanket, woven with hand spin woollen and cotton threads. Traditionally Thulma were woven with white wool or uncoloured wool, but now it is also weaved with dyed wool as well. It is woven mainly by women weavers of the Bhotia community.

Kumaon Chyura Oil

Kumaon Chyura oil is used for cooking purposes in Himalayan valleys. Chyura trees start yielding fruits generally between five and nine years of age. The innermost core of the Chyura fruit contains a seed with a thin but hard, brown, glossy coating and within it rests its kernel. These seeds are used for oil extraction. The Chyura tree is found in the Himalayas, at altitudes of 1600m.