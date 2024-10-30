Uttarkashi mosque protests: BJP MLA extends support, asks police to withdraw charges

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Gangotri, Suresh Chauhan, on Tuesday said he supports the people who were booked by the police for the alleged violence in Uttarkashi on October 24 during their protest march demanding the demolition of a nearly five decades old mosque, which they claim to be illegal. Gangotri BJP MLA Suresh Chauhan. (File Photo)

Chauhan said if the police do not withdraw the serious charges pressed against the protestors, the agitation would become violent.

“I condemn the lathi-charge by the police. I immediately spoke to the chief minister [when this happened]. Such a situation has never occurred in this town. Action will be taken against police officials who are found guilty. People have religious sentiments...they said they were protesting peacefully. Their anger is justified...as serious charges have been invoked in the FIR. I met the DM and SP yesterday and gave clear instructions that if the inappropriate serious charges are not withdrawn, it will become an aggressive agitation. I totally oppose this action,” the BJP MLA said while speaking to media persons on Tuesday.

He further said, “If the mosque is not legal, it will be demolished.”

The Uttarkashi police on Tuesday released photos of the protestors who purportedly pelted stones at police personnel during the march.

“The identities of the stone pelters are being ascertained. If anybody has any information regarding them, they can reach out to us,” the police said.

Superintendent of police Amit Srivastava said, “Our first priority was to maintain peace that delayed the investigation. Now, the investigation is going at the right pace, and we are trying to identify those involved in the stone pelting and violence. The roles of those named in the FIR are also being looked into.”

On the BJP MLA’s statement, the SP said, “The law will take its course.”

State Congress chief Karan Mahara reacted to Chauhan’s statements and said, “The CM and assembly speaker should take cognisance of his statement. It makes it very clear that the BJP wants to polarise the society and threaten the integrity of the country.”

The Uttarkashi police on October 24 booked over 200 people, including members of Hindu right-wing organisations, for the alleged violence.

The incident took place when the police stopped a large group of protesters from marching beyond the barricades put up by the administration. Agitators clashed with police personnel and reportedly pelted stones after being stopped, following which the police used lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

On October 26, the police arrested three men who were also named in the FIR for allegedly violating the prohibitory orders imposed in the district under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The accused, identified as Jitendra Chauhan, Sonu Negi, Suraj Dabral, had gathered at Kali Kamli Dharamshala to address the media.

Of the three, two of them – Jitendra Chauhan and Suraj Dabral – said they were from the BJP. Upon investigation, their social media accounts were found to have several pictures with state BJP leaders, including chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt.

However, the BJP leaders said they could not confirm if they belonged to their party.

“I can’t confirm whether they are affiliated with BJP. Some BJP workers may have attended the protest rally due to their sentiments,” Uttarkashi BJP president Satyendra Singh Rana said.

On September 9, various Hindu outfits under an umbrella organisation — Sanyukt Sanatan Dharam Rakshak Sangh — had submitted a memorandum to district magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht, demanding that the mosque in the Barahat area of the hill town be “demolished”, claiming the structure was “not registered in the official revenue records”.

Bisht then constituted a committee to probe into the claims, and the panel found that the mosque was legal and the land it stood on was registered in the name of members of the Muslim community. Despite being informed about it, the Hindu outfit announced the protest march against the mosque on October 24.

Meanwhile, the Hindu organisations have called a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Uttarkashi on November 4 against the police action.