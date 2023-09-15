Uttarkhand: 3 killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarkashi district

Three people were killed in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Friday evening after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Arya Vihar Ashram in Sainj on Gangotri Highway, said Devendra Patwal, Uttarkashi disaster management officer.

The car fell in a gorge on Gangotri Highway (HT Photo/Sourced)

Patwal said there were six people in the vehicle. “Three have died in the accident, while three injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital. The deceased are local residents”, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Indira Devi, 51, Karn Lal, 52 and Ashi Devi, 41.

Earlier in the day, 53 passengers, mainly residents of Nepal, had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in got stuck near the Chidyapur police check post in Haridwar after the water level of the river rose alarmingly while crossing the river on Friday.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police team rushed to the spot with the necessary equipment and rescued the passengers to safety, said officials.

Lalita Negi, SDRF media cell in-charge said, “Due to a sudden increase in the water level of the river, the Nepal Bharat Maitri Seva bus coming from Nepalgunj to Haridwar was stuck while crossing a flooded river near Chidiyapur check post in the morning leaving around 53 passengers stranded inside the bus.”

She said upon receiving the distress call, the SDRF team along with local police reached the spot and began a rescue operation. “The 53 persons, including the six passengers who had climbed out of the bus and climbed onto the pillars of the nearby bridge, were also rescued one by one by the team led by Additional Sub-Inspector Parvinder Dhasmana and brought to safety”, she added.

