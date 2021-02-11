Visit Uttarakhand without fear: State govt to tourists after Chamoli disaster

The Uttarakhand government has appealed to tourists to visit the state without fear days after the flash floods hit the state’s Chamoli district on Sunday.

“The impact of the Chamoli disaster has been mainly from Raini village to Vishnu Prayag and there has been no impact anywhere else in the region. ...danger has been averted and everything is normal,” said state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj. He added there is absolutely no need to fear.

Maharaj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the urgency with which the Centre extended help for rescue work. He added that saved many lives.

Maharaj said the disaster will not impact the Char Dham Yatra to Hindu pilgrimage sites in May.

Ravinath Raman, the chief executive officer of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, said they have started working on important construction works in Kedarnath and Badrinath for the pilgrimage.