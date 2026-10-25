Delhi child rights panel seeks reports from police, education dept after student sets self ablaze inside school

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Sunday issued notices to the education department and Delhi Police, seeking action-taken reports within two weeks on the death of a 17-year-old girl who set herself on fire on the premises of a government school.

The police said a probe is underway. (HT photo)

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The minor’s body was found behind the guard room by the staffers of the school in Krishna Nagar on Saturday. A purported suicide note and a bottle of petrol were recovered from her bag, officers aware of the matter earlier said.

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In its notice, the commission said the incident raised serious concerns about the safety of children on school premises. It sought the reports from the director of the Directorate of Education, the principal of the school in Krishna Nagar, the deputy commissioner of police (North-East district) and the station house officer of Krishna Nagar police station. It also listed the matter for hearing on November 10.

Also read | Class 12 girl in Delhi leaves class on pretext of drinking water, dies after setting self ablaze: Cops

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{{^usCountry}} The commission raised concerns about how the student managed to bring a flammable substance into the school, and raised concerns about the circumstances in which the incident occurred near the guard room, where no one was present to help her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission raised concerns about how the student managed to bring a flammable substance into the school, and raised concerns about the circumstances in which the incident occurred near the guard room, where no one was present to help her. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident appeared to indicate a violation of child rights due to alleged negligence by public servants, the DCPCR said.

A government official earlier said the student left the classroom on the pretext of wanting to drink water when she set herself ablaze. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood visited the spot and sought a detailed report from the police.

The student’s sister-in-law alleged neither the school administration nor the police informed the family about the incident. “We came looking for her as she had not returned home after her classes,” she said

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