Delhi Covid schools guidelines expected today amid fresh surge: 10 points
Delhi is seeing an upward trend in Covid cases yet again after the city recorded a drop in the daily tally over the last few weeks. On Thursday, the national capital registered 325 new patients, the highest one-day rise since March 3. The spike comes after the city had dropped the rule for mandatory masks recently. Worries over spread of the virus in schools in Delhi and nearby cities have also emerged. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to take up the matter on Friday. The disaster body - DDMA - will meet next week (April 20) to decide on the mask rule.
Here are the top updates on Delhi Covid cases:
1. Manish Sisodia on Thursday said Covid guidelines for schools will be issued on Friday. The statement came as some schools reported infection among students and teachers.
2. Across India, an average of 1,000 Covid cases have been recorded since March-end. But a surge in Delhi and Mumbai have caught the attention. This also comes as some European nations - France, Germany and Italy - and China are battling a fresh spike. A New XE variant - of which government officials have recorded two patients from Mumbai and Gujarat - is also on the WHO radar.
3. The hospitalisations in the city have been low and the new spike should not be a matter of worry, the Delhi government has said. "Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalization, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, told reporters.
4. Online classes were discontinued in Delhi schools from April 1 after a gap of more than two years as in-person classes fully resumed.
5. The chief minister has also urged people to not worry. During the earlier waves, he had stressed that the city needed to “learn to live with the virus”.
6. The latest positivity rate in the national capital stood at 2.39 per cent as compared to 2.49 per cent the day before when Delhi recorded 299 patients.
7. "I am keeping a constant vigil and keeping a track of cases from schools. I have told my officials that for a few days, offs are there. There have not been too many cases anywhere," Sisodia said on Thursday.
8. Amid the Omicron variant-driven spike in the city in January, the daily tally had passed the 28,000-mark, setting a new record. The hospital infrastructure, however, did not come under pressure.
9. In the second wave of Covid, SOS from Delhi hospitals for medical oxygen had caught the global attention. Hospitals too had buckled under the pressure of the cases.
10. A large population in the city is however now vaccinated. The central government has also expanded the vaccination drive to allow the third dose of vaccine.
-
BJP team to visit Bengal’s Hanskhali to look into alleged gang-rape
Kolkata: A Bharatiya Janata Party fact-finding team will on Friday visit Hanskhali in West Bengal's Nadia district, where a 14-year-old girl died hours after she was allegedly gang-raped. The girl's family alleged she was gang-raped on April 4 and hurriedly cremated without a post-mortem. Member of Parliament Rekha Verma, who is a member of the team, claimed such incidents were repeatedly taking place in the state, where the chief minister is a woman.
-
BJP in election mode as Amit Shah likely to visit tribal-dominated areas in May
Just a few days after Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda's visit to Sawai Madhopur keeping an eye on eastern Rajasthan ahead of next year's state polls, Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Dungarpur and Banswara in the first week of May with an aim to strengthen the party cadre in the tribal-dominated southern swathes. Nadda is also expected to soon visit Ajmer and Kota.
-
15 more children get infected in Gautam Budh Nagar within a day, experts advise caution
The number is slightly lower in Uttar Pradesh--21%. On Wednesday, 33 cases were reported, of which 10 were children, and 20 cases were reported on Tuesday, of which eight were children, shows the data. Though the rate of infection in children is higher than ever before in Gautam Budh Nagar, doctors and health experts are against the closure of schools which might cause unnecessary panic among parents.
-
Road rage: Cabbie beats up bus driver on Yamuna Expressway, held
In an incident of road rage on Thursday, an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus driver was assaulted with a stick for allegedly not giving way to a cab driver on the Yamuna Expressway, said police, adding that Qasim (33) and his brother have been arrested in the case. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Qasim (33) and his brother Raanu (31), both residents of Mehandipur Bangar village in Dankaur area.
-
Cousin among three held for kidnap and murder of 10-year-old boy in Ghaziabad
The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested three persons on charges of kidnapping a 10-year-old boy for ransom from Khoda and later murdering him at a park in Noida's Sector 54 on April 11. Police said among those arrested is the cousin of the victim boy, who allegedly planned and executed the crime to extort ₹15 lakh from the boy's family. The police initially filed a missing persons complaint and launched an investigation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics