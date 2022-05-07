Delhi Metro announces new interchange hub to connect city centre with north. Details here
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced the construction of a new interchange hub at central Delhi's RK Ashram Marg metro station. The station, which falls on the Blue Line, will be connected to the RK Ashram Marg station of the Magenta Line, making it easier for commuters travelling between central and north Delhi areas.
"RK Ashram Marg Metro station on Blue Line is being converted into an interchange. It will be connecting RK Ashram Marg Metro station of Magenta Line. Commuters will have access to alternate & shorter routes from Central to North Delhi," Delhi Metro said in a tweet.
The DMRC said that a new underground station will be constructed adjacent to the existing elevated station to provide a 'convenient mode of transit' which will help in decongesting the busy Blue Line.
On Friday, the Delhi government said that it will take up a mega-project to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters at the IIT Delhi and Panchsheel Park metro stations.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia approved the construction work of two multi-modal integration (MMI) systems worth ₹4.59 crore, saying combined efforts by the PWD, or public works department, and the DMRC will reduce the cost of the project and save time.
Sisodia said connectivity of buses, autos and e-rickshaws will be made seamless at these two stations to ensure a hassle-free commute.
The project will help in decongesting the roads near the metro stations and will provide facilities for last-mile connectivity, an official statement said. As part of the project, better arrangements will be made for various modes of transport, including buses, autos, e-rickshaws, it added.
"Our focus is to integrate the development works with the help of various agencies which will reduce the cost of the projects and save the time taken for completion," Sisodia said.
