Delhi NCR DTC bus ticket booking via WhatsApp soon: Check steps, details here

The Delhi government, in a move to make the commute even smoother for public transport users in the national capital, is set to introduce a WhatsApp-based ticketing system for travelling via buses across the city, according to officials.

Passengers will soon be able to book DTC bus tickets through WhatsApp (HT Photo)

The transport department of Delhi has taken this initiative following the ticketing system expansion of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), through which Delhi Metro passengers can book their tickets on WhatsApp, Paytm and other apps.

The DMRC was the first Metro rail service to introduce the digital ticketing process on WhatsApp, starting out with just Delhi Metro and slowly expanding the services to all the corridors in Delhi NCR, including Gurugram and Noida Metro.

It is expected that the digital ticketing service via WhatsApp for Delhi buses will be made available for all commuters by the start of 2024. However, the Delhi government has not yet given a firm date for the same.

How will bus ticketing through WhatsApp work?

For Delhi Metro services and digital tokens, a simple ‘Hi’ message sent to 91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or a quick scan of the provided QR code can lead to the purchase of a ticket. However, cancellation is not an option for WhatsApp ticket booking.

It is expected that the Delhi government will launch a similar WhatsApp phone number for commuters to book a bus ticket in Delhi NCR. The payment for the same will be done via UPI, or through credit and debit cards for a small convenience fee.

Similar to the DMRC booking process, there will be no cancellation for the online sale of tickets. Further, only a limited number of tickets can be bought by a single traveller through WhatsApp to ensure smooth services for all.

Likely, the notification for the commencement of the Delhi bus ticketing service via WhatsApp will be issued by the government in the next few weeks.

