10-year-old killed in Narela as firecracker explodes in hand

A 10-year-old boy was killed on Sunday night after a firecracker that he was lighting exploded in his hand in outer Delhi’s Narela, police said on Monday.

The boy’s family has alleged that he was still alive when he reached the hospital and that there was delay in providing medical attention.

According to police, the explosions caused serious burns, including a deep wound on the boy’s chest that proved fatal, though police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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However, since it appeared to be an accident, no case was registered in connection with the incident.

Giving details, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saxena said the incident took place at around 9:45 pm, when the boy was bursting firecrackers outside his house at Rajiv Colony in Narela. His mother and other family members were also present.

“The boy was bursting an anar (flower pot firecracker) in front of his house, while holding it in his hand. It suddenly exploded, causing injuries to his chest. The child died on the spot,” said the DCP.

He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital in Narela. Police received information about the incident from the hospital at 10.50 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the boy’s family has alleged that he was still alive when he reached the hospital and that there was delay in providing medical attention. “He was still breathing and could have been saved had he been given treatment,” his brother told media persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the boy’s family has alleged that he was still alive when he reached the hospital and that there was delay in providing medical attention. “He was still breathing and could have been saved had he been given treatment,” his brother told media persons. {{/usCountry}}

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“The child was brought dead due to burn injuries caused by a firecracker. The bursting of the cracker caused a hole in his chest. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Further proceedings are being carried out,” the DCP added.

On Monday, a purported video clip of the incident surfaced on social media. In the video clip, the boy is seen holding a burning firecracker in his right hand, with a few people present nearby. The firecracker suddenly bursts in his hand, throwing the boy backwards due to the impact.

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HT could not independently verify the video clip’s authenticity.