Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said on Wednesday said that the government has rolled out a project worth ₹125.69 crore project to install 540 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across 180 locations, primarily along key school bus routes, to help schools transition 30% of their private bus fleets to electric vehicles under the Delhi EV Policy.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood (in picture) said there a push for schools to transition towards EVs. (Raj K Raj/HT Photos ) more less

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“There’s a push for schools to transition towards EV. It is rather a gradual process as we are also simultaneously building charging infrastructure on the routes where school buses ply,”Sood said as he attended the roll out of EV buses of South Delhi-based Vasant Valley School.

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More schools have signed up to switch from conventional vehicles to EVs while more schools have signed up for the move at reducing environmental pollution .The Vasant Valley school has so far replaced its CNG and diesel buses with 14 electric buses, catering to over 400 students.

“We have completely transitioned to EV buses with 14 in the fleet. The transition has been largely smooth except that we added new routes as the capacity of the buses are a little less than the CNG buses,” said Vasant Valley school principal, Sharmila Bakshi.

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{{^usCountry}} The 2026 policy on EVs for school bus fleets, which came into effect on July 1 and will remain in force until March 31, 2030, mandates that at least 30% of a school’s total bus fleet be converted to electric vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2026 policy on EVs for school bus fleets, which came into effect on July 1 and will remain in force until March 31, 2030, mandates that at least 30% of a school’s total bus fleet be converted to electric vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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It sets phased targets, requiring schools to achieve 10% EV adoption within two years of the notification, 20% by the third year and 30% by March 31, 2030. The education department is the nodal authority for the implementation of the planned transition for schools operating buses in any of the following manner—owned, leased or hired.

Vasant Valley School’s entire electric bus fleet is hired from fleet-as-a-service provider Juleh Mobility, which oversees the day-to-day operations, including drivers, vehicle maintenance and charging infrastructure. More private schools have signed up.