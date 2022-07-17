15-yr-old girl raped, forced to drink acid: Delhi women’s body
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and forced to drink acid a few days later by a man she used to work for in west Delhi’s Nangloi earlier this month, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said, as they issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident. The man was arrested, the Delhi Police said, adding, however, that it is unclear if the liquid was acid not.
In a statement, the commission said they received a complaint reporting the incident on Saturday. The girl’s father informed the commission that he is a daily wage worker.
“He said his 15-year-old daughter used to work in a shoe factory. The complainant alleged that one day, a contractor of the shoe factory took his daughter to his house on pretext of his wife’s illness and raped the girl. He also alleged that on July 5, the accused forcibly made his daughter drink acid. The girl is presently admitted in the hospital in a very critical condition,” the statement said.
The survivor, in her statement, told the police that she had been raped by one Jai Prakash, the manager of the shoe factory she worked at.
The police were informed about the incident on Friday, officers said, and a case was registered on Saturday, when the girl — who is being treated at AIIMS — was declared fit to deliver a statement.
An FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), said deputy commissioner of police (outer Delhi) Sameer Sharma.
“She alleged that on July 2, Jai Prakash requested her to come to her residence on the pretext that his wife was ill. But once at their house, Jai Prakash sexually assaulted her with the help of his wife,” a police officer said.
“Then, on July 5, Jai Prakash stopped the girl when she was on her way home and forced her to drink a liquid, after which she ran home and became unconscious. She has been admitted at AIIMS since then,” the officer said.
“It’s not clear whether the liquid was acid,” the officer added.
Sharma said the girl’s family informed them of the incident on July 15, when they apprehended Prakash and handed him over to police. Based on the victim’s statement and her medical examination, a case was registered under sections 307, 376, 34 of the IPC and Section 6 of Pocso, he added.
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said the commission has sought the details of case registered and accused arrested in the matter. “The commission has asked the police to immediately record the survivor’s statement before the magistrate in the hospital itself,” the statement read.
“Our team is constantly monitoring the condition of the girl and providing all possible assistance to the girl and her family,” Maliwal said.
