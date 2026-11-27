New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in partnership with NGO Friendicoes-SESCA, has microchipped around 22,000 stray dogs in a pilot project at two Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, said senior municipal officials said on Thursday. The centres are located in Bijwasan and Ghazipur.
“The rice-grain sized chips are injected under the skin. They store information on sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination, the NGO responsible for the dog and their characteristics, colour and location. The data can be accessed using a handheld scanner and may also help the corporation conduct a dog census,” an official said.
The MCD has set a target of sterilising 80% of the dog population in each ward to stabilise numbers and prevent births.
Officials said the MCD has sought a report from the NGO on the project’s operation and effectiveness. The report will help determine whether microchipping should be expanded to other areas.
MCD has faced allegations of poor sterilisation drives and inflated figures. A civic official said the chips can also help audit the sterilisation as penalties can be imposed on the NGO concerned if fresh breeding in such a case is reported.
The project is part of a series of measures the corporation has promised to take following the Supreme Court orders on stray dogs and dog-bite prevention.{{/usCountry}}
The project is part of a series of measures the corporation has promised to take following the Supreme Court orders on stray dogs and dog-bite prevention.{{/usCountry}}
MCD officials said the microchips are procured from agencies listed on Bharat Pashudhan portal of National Digital Livestock Mission.
“We are also exploring the possibility of funding the expanded microchipping project through a CSR model. We are in advanced discussions with an NGO to carry out ward-wise microchipping using the CSR funds. Estimates of the expenditure and the methodology for the survey have also been sought,” officials said.
The last dog census conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was in 2009, when the population of community dogs was estimated to be 560,000.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.
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